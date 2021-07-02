http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6g-NtVR6mLw/

Appearing Thursday on Newsmax TV, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) confirmed he is considering another presidential campaign, saying his 2016 bid “was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.”

A transcript is as follows:

TOM BASILE: You ran for president in 2016. Are you considering a 2024 presidential run? SEN. TED CRUZ: Well, sure. I’m certainly looking at it. I’ll tell you, 2016 was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. We came incredibly close. We had an incredible grassroots army, 326,000 volunteers nationwide. So, whether it is in the Senate or in a presidential campaign, I’m committed to fighting to defend free enterprise, freedom, the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and right now, the battleground is the U.S. Senate. The battleground is fighting back against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the incredible threat they are posing to our liberty. I’m proud to be leading that fight right now in the U.S. Senate.

