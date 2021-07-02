https://www.oann.com/tennis-wimbledon-day-five/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tennis-wimbledon-day-five
FILE PHOTO: Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 1, 2021 Ball boy during the second round REUTERS/Paul Childs
July 2, 2021
LONDON (Reuters) – Highlights of day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Friday (all times GMT):
1140 PLISKOVA TOPPLES MARTINCOVA IN ALL-CZECH CLASH
Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova, one of the four top-10 seeded players left in the women’s draw, struck 30 winners in a dominant 6-3 6-3 victory over fellow Czech Tereza Martincova.
READ MORE:
Swiatek crushes Begu to reach Wimbledon last 16
Shapovalov seeks taste of Centre Court against battle-scarred idol Murray
Federer gets his sparkle back as sun shines at Wimbledon
Hit or miss, but Ostapenko blazes into third round
Medvedev crushes teenager Alcaraz to reach third round
Gauff conquers Centre Court nerves to beat Vesnina at Wimbledon
Teenage wildcard Raducanu keeps home flag flying in women’s singles
Barty wins Blinkova battle to reach Wimbledon third round
Kyrgios delights in Mager victory at Wimbledon
Struggling Svitolina joins exodus of women’s seeds at Wimbledon
Wimbledon order of play on Friday
1058 SWIATEK ADVANCES IN 55 MINUTES
Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1 6-0 in 55 minutes to move into the fourth round where she will face either Ons Jabeur or Garbine Muguruza.
The seventh seed fired 11 winners while Begu made 25 unforced errors.
1000 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY
Play on the fifth day of Wimbledon began on time under mostly cloudy conditions, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).
(Reporting by Manasi Pathak and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge and Pritha Sarkar)