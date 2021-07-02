https://www.oann.com/tennis-wimbledon-day-five/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tennis-wimbledon-day-five



July 2, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Highlights of day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Friday (all times GMT):

1140 PLISKOVA TOPPLES MARTINCOVA IN ALL-CZECH CLASH

Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova, one of the four top-10 seeded players left in the women’s draw, struck 30 winners in a dominant 6-3 6-3 victory over fellow Czech Tereza Martincova.

1058 SWIATEK ADVANCES IN 55 MINUTES

Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1 6-0 in 55 minutes to move into the fourth round where she will face either Ons Jabeur or Garbine Muguruza.

The seventh seed fired 11 winners while Begu made 25 unforced errors.

1000 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play on the fifth day of Wimbledon began on time under mostly cloudy conditions, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge and Pritha Sarkar)

