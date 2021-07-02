https://rairfoundation.com/terror-in-france-armed-haitian-migrant-threatening-to-kill-children-is-shot-dead-by-police-video/

On Wednesday, June 30, a 36-year-old Haitian man with a knife was shot in the arm and chest by Ermont Eaubonne railway security after threatening the lives of young schoolchildren and travelers. The migrant, who has been in France since 2019, is “very unfavorably known” to police and has around fifteen previous convictions, mainly violent in nature.

The armed Haitian man first approached and threatened travelers waiting for their train on the station’s platform. Security followed the man outside the station, where he chanced upon a group of 11 children and their two companions near a pedestrian crossing by a child’s recreation center.

Hit by Four Shots

The Haitian touched the children but luckily not with his knife. The migrant told security officers that he would attack the children if the officers did not leave him alone. The man screamed, “Leave me alone, or I’ll kill the children.”

Police fired five shots, four-hit the migrant. He died shortly after the incident.

Five railway security agents were placed in police custody while the judicial police investigate the neutralization of the terrorist. Investigators will have to determine if the railway safety officers acted in self-defense. One day later, the agents remain in custody while their heroic intervention is analyzed.

Union support

Police Union officials reported that the officers were two or three seconds from a disaster. According to some of the children’s testimonies, “the Migrant threatened by them with his knife.”

A police source reported that the suspect appeared to be a “severe threat to a group of elementary school children.” This threat to the children’s lives is what led the railway security officer “to use his firearm to neutralize him.”

Another police source reports that the man threatened to use the children as a shield and that the railway officers asked him on several occasions to lay down his weapon before finally shooting.

On Wednesday evening, an amateur video broadcast on social media networks showed the armed man with a knife standing close to the children before he was shot. The trade unions FO and UNSA Rail gave the officers involved their “full support” and praised their “professionalism.”

Children receive psychological services

The man was killed in front of the young school children, who were quickly cared for by firefighters and town officials. The children’s parents were contacted, and a psychological team was assembled to help the children process and discuss their feelings.

During the 2017 presidential campaign, Emmanuel Macron repudiated the anti-immigration positions of his opponent, Marine Le Pen. He campaigned on a platform of open borders that allowed dangerous migrants to enter France and live off taxpayer money. Have the French voters finally had enough of Macron’s left-wing deadly migration policies?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

