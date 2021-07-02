http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5m2vsd5ZBeo/

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday urged landowners in border communities affected by the influx of unlawful immigration to complete a Self-Reporting Damage Survey administered by the Division of Emergency Management’s iSTAT tool.

Abbott’s urged in a statement, “I strongly encourage Texas landowners along the border to report any personal property damages they incur due to unlawful immigration, by completing the Self Reporting Damage Survey, our state will be equipped with the necessary data to continue addressing the ongoing crisis at our southern border and provide the support our landowners and communities need to stay safe and secure.”

According to the Governor’ office, the voluntary survey is available in both English and Spanish and does not substitute for damage reports submitted to insurance companies.

The current border surge has impacted ranchers who suffer significant fence damage on a daily basis as a result of migrants attempting to elude apprehension. This fiscal year, more than 250,000 have reportedly escaped.

As the migrants move through the brushland, hunting camps are sometimes burglarized in search of food and water. Farm vehicles, ATVs, and firearms have been reported stolen as well.

Damages incurred are also caused by human smugglers fleeing law enforcement who crash through fencing. According to Deputy Constable Manuel Sauceda of La Salle County, the damage can be costly.

“The damage to game-proof fences typically involves about 6 hours of labor by 3 workers and costs the rancher $3,500.00 to restore the fence. That’s the only way to avoid the loss of livestock or exotic game.” he told Breitbart Texas recently.

According to one sheriff along the border, the pursuits of human smugglers is a daily event often ending in property damage.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

