BAD EDUCATION: AOC Says Sen. Markey -Elected to Congress in 1976- ‘Overcame the Odds’ to Win his Primary
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.02.20
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed-in on the Democratic Primary in Massachusetts Tuesday night; bizarrely stating Sen. Ed Markey “overcame the odds” and won despite being in Congress since 1976.
“On a personal note, when I first got to Congress the reception I got in many spaces was v chilly. Ed Markey wasn’t afraid. He offered his expertise & partnership. He wasn’t scared of big policy & didn’t use kid gloves. It‘s great to watch him overcome the odds and win tonight,” posted AOC on social media.
On a personal note, when I first got to Congress the reception I got in many spaces was v chilly.
Ed Markey wasn’t afraid. He offered his expertise & partnership. He wasn’t scared of big policy & didn’t use kid gloves.
It‘s great to watch him overcome the odds and win tonight. https://t.co/lFjlu4AUiQ
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2020
Breaking: Sen. Ed Markey has defeated Rep. Joe Kennedy in the Democratic Senate primary in Massachusetts, notching a big win for progressives who made Markey’s campaign a national cause this summer https://t.co/avajRV4tjc pic.twitter.com/pNA9ejF4dH
— POLITICO (@politico) September 2, 2020
“Sen. Ed Markey has defeated Rep. Joe Kennedy in the Democratic Senate primary in Massachusetts, notching a big win for progressives who made Markey’s campaign a national cause this summer,” added Politico following the closely-watched election.
AOC CORP? Ocasio-Cortez Calls for Creation of 1.5 MILLION Strong ‘Climate Corp’ to Fight Global Warming
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.05.21
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is urging the creation of a new “Climate Corp” to help fight global warming while employing a whopping 1.5 million Americans.
“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive lawmakers are calling for the creation of a 1.5 million-strong group of civilians to work on federally funded projects addressing climate change as part of their sweeping Green New Deal legislation,” reports Fox News.
“The Civilian Climate Corps would fall under the purview of the Corporation for National and Community Service, an independent government agency that also runs AmeriCorps and other national service initiatives. The group would seek to employ 1.5 million Americans over five years, calling for coordination between the federal government and local organizations, including unions, according to a copy of the proposal,” adds Fox.
“What we’re going to do is make sure communities like Flint, Baltimore, the South Bronx, St. Louis, rural communities whose infrastructure was never properly built in the first place, are first in line to rectify the injustices of the past and make sure they get everything they need to thrive in the future,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters.
Read the full report at Fox News.