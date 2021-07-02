https://hannity.com/media-room/there-it-is-dem-senator-says-extreme-heat-in-the-summer-is-a-justice-issue-caused-by-segregation/

BAD EDUCATION: AOC Says Sen. Markey -Elected to Congress in 1976- ‘Overcame the Odds’ to Win his Primary

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.02.20

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed-in on the Democratic Primary in Massachusetts Tuesday night; bizarrely stating Sen. Ed Markey “overcame the odds” and won despite being in Congress since 1976.

“On a personal note, when I first got to Congress the reception I got in many spaces was v chilly. Ed Markey wasn’t afraid. He offered his expertise & partnership. He wasn’t scared of big policy & didn’t use kid gloves. It‘s great to watch him overcome the odds and win tonight,” posted AOC on social media.

On a personal note, when I first got to Congress the reception I got in many spaces was v chilly. Ed Markey wasn’t afraid. He offered his expertise & partnership. He wasn’t scared of big policy & didn’t use kid gloves. It‘s great to watch him overcome the odds and win tonight. https://t.co/lFjlu4AUiQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2020

Breaking: Sen. Ed Markey has defeated Rep. Joe Kennedy in the Democratic Senate primary in Massachusetts, notching a big win for progressives who made Markey’s campaign a national cause this summer https://t.co/avajRV4tjc pic.twitter.com/pNA9ejF4dH — POLITICO (@politico) September 2, 2020

“Sen. Ed Markey has defeated Rep. Joe Kennedy in the Democratic Senate primary in Massachusetts, notching a big win for progressives who made Markey’s campaign a national cause this summer,” added Politico following the closely-watched election.