Gifted sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic dream may be dead in its tracks, thanks to her failing a drug test:

Serves her right for taking steroids!

Wait … you mean she didn’t use steroids? She used marijuana?

Here’s Richardson on “The TODAY Show”:

Sha’Carri Richardson is handling the news very well, considering that, according to her, she used marijuana to help her cope with her mother’s death. She’s taking full ownership of and responsibility for her decision, and that’s commendable, particularly these days when so many people are quick to blame others for their decisions.

Maybe the World Anti-Doping Agency should take responsibility for their own bad decisions:

Not a great look, Olympics.

Or that she might not run fast enough?

It’s true.

Now might be a good time for the World Anti-Doping Agency to re-evaluate their rules and priorities.

Best of luck to Sha’Carri Richardson in the future. She’s definitely got a bright one.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

