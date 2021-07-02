https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/02/track-star-shacarri-richardson-speaks-out-about-possibly-completely-missing-the-olympics-after-failing-drug-test-for-marijuana-video/

Gifted sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic dream may be dead in its tracks, thanks to her failing a drug test:

According to a source, American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson failed a drug test and could miss Olympics. The @JamaicaGleaner was first. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) July 2, 2021

Serves her right for taking steroids!

Sha’Carri Richardson did not use steroids, according to a source. Richardson is facing a 30-day suspension for testing positive for marijuana. https://t.co/abQRiOJkEV — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) July 2, 2021

Wait … you mean she didn’t use steroids? She used marijuana?

Richardson is expected to be suspended during the 100m at the Olympics but she might get to run on the 4×100 relay. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) July 2, 2021

Here’s Richardson on “The TODAY Show”:

“Don’t judge me, because I am human… I just happen to run a little faster.” Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) speaks with @SavannahGuthrie about her failed drug test. pic.twitter.com/aZKTDhYn6Z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021

Sha’Carri Richardson is handling the news very well, considering that, according to her, she used marijuana to help her cope with her mother’s death. She’s taking full ownership of and responsibility for her decision, and that’s commendable, particularly these days when so many people are quick to blame others for their decisions.

Maybe the World Anti-Doping Agency should take responsibility for their own bad decisions:

the Olympic anti-doping people still ban marijuana. their explanations for why are ridiculous. they say that it “is performance enhancing in some athletes and sports” (???????) and that it will cause athletes to “endanger themselves with increased risk taking” https://t.co/WyF0f1rBwP pic.twitter.com/Q2tY7VBQ6N — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) July 2, 2021

A cursory review of the evidence that WADA presents to justify its claim that weed is a performance enhancing drug is absolutely laughable. This is so insane. https://t.co/jBvvanwN5L — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 2, 2021

Here’s the study they use to justify that claim https://t.co/tIJPKslK2Y It says quite prominently that more study is needed. But the crux of its argument—that weed enhances athletic performance—cites just two sources… — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 2, 2021

One of them is this study of French student-athletes, which says *right in the study* that its findings cannot be generalized to students at large, let alone professional athletes https://t.co/rr6XihqZNY pic.twitter.com/JAiCIM2YLI — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 2, 2021

The other is this NY Daily News piece, and the WADA study cites quotes provided by skateboarder Bob Burnquist and his wife, who say they smoke weed not to enhance performance, but to alleviate stress brought on by the pressures of the sport https://t.co/x55RCvjPfs — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 2, 2021

The NYDN piece also includes this incredible quote: “One of the effects of marijuana is that it removes inhibitions. It makes (athletes) not afraid of going down a 45-degree hill doing triple flips.” This is not a guy who’s ever attempted even minor physical tasks while baked. — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 2, 2021

We’re starting to pay more attention these days to the intense mental health challenges faced by the world’s most talented and competitive athletes (see, just this year, Naomi Osaka and Maddie Groves). Alleviating that pressure is not “performance enhancement,” it’s self-care. — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 2, 2021

the Olympics: Marijuana is a banned substance because if athletes are high, it can affect their reaction time and decision-making ability.

Also the Olympics: hold our beer. pic.twitter.com/juR4wl9lHp — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) July 2, 2021

Not a great look, Olympics.

do they think she’s going to run into someone else’s lane https://t.co/1aumWMXnGv — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 2, 2021

Or that she might not run fast enough?

they have to overturn this. they’re depriving her of her dream for using a drug that isn’t performance-enhancing https://t.co/lroo3A6F8y — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 2, 2021

It doesn’t unfairly affect her performance. She could have run that race drunk and no one would care. https://t.co/vU3cF6dSAQ — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 2, 2021

It’s true.

Sha’Carri Richardson drinking an entire handle of tequila, needing to go to the ER, being brought back to life. Legal to race. Sha’Carri Richardson smoking a joint after her Mom died. Banned. — Ryan Yousefi (@Rizzmiggiz) July 2, 2021

Now might be a good time for the World Anti-Doping Agency to re-evaluate their rules and priorities.

My heart goes out to this talented young lady. And this actually makes her wins even more impressive imho, since if anything, weed is performance diminishing, not enhancing. God bless her. May she find peace with her internal battles and continue to share her gift with the world. — Chris Garafola (@CGarafola) July 2, 2021

Best of luck to Sha’Carri Richardson in the future. She’s definitely got a bright one.

