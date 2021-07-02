https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trudeau-heckled-a-traitor-to-canada/

Heckler interrupts Trudeau, calling him a ‘traitor to Canadians’

This came after Trudeau said he wouldn’t reopen the border until 80% are vaccinated…

Trudeau with the ladies

