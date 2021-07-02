https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trudeau-heckled-a-traitor-to-canada/
Heckler interrupts Trudeau, calling him a ‘traitor to Canadians’
This came after Trudeau said he wouldn’t reopen the border until 80% are vaccinated…
Asked about when Canada will re-open its border with the USA, Prime Minister Trudeau said “We’re not there yet,” adding that he wants to see upwards of 80% of Canadians fully vaccinated “if we’re gonna be safe.” pic.twitter.com/QzIfv13rFG
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 2, 2021
