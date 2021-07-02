https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/07/02/turley-it-is-clear-that-hunter-biden-was-selling-access-and-influence-and-it-sure-looks-like-joe-knew-about-it-n400180

For a man who says he knows nothing about his son’s business dealings, Joe Biden keeps popping up in emails that point to a different conclusion. That laptop of Hunter Biden’s that most of the American media has chosen to ignore has produced another interesting story. As attorney Jonathan Turley reasons, it appears that Joe Biden is, in fact, aware that his son peddles influence and helped him do so as vice-president.

It appears that Hunter Biden and his business partner Jeff Cooper flew on Air Force Two with Joe to Mexico, much as he flew with his father to China, in pursuit of a “flippin gigantic” deal. If you want to know about emails discovered on that laptop Hunter dropped off for repair and then forgot to pick it up, looking on most American news websites is futile. A few conservative sites write about the emails that continue to trickle out from Hunter’s laptop but mostly you have to go to a site like the Daily Mail to get the scoop. This story stinks to high heaven, as do most stories involving Hunter’s pursuits of cashing in on the family name. Biden, Inc. is big business and the American press doesn’t want to know about it. They are far too busy protecting Joe.

Hunter and Biden family friend Jeff Cooper hatched a plan in 2013 to invest in multiple businesses in Mexico and Latin America, using their relationship with the Mexican billionaire Alemán family whose late patriarch, Miguel Alemán Valdes, served as president of Mexico. Cooper, an attorney who worked with Hunter’s late brother Beau Biden on asbestos claims cases and donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Biden political campaigns, was particularly excited by the venture’s prospects, writing to Hunter in February 2013: ‘This is setting up to be flippin gigantic brother.’ The prospects for profit only grew when Hunter joined the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma the following year. He and Cooper sought the help of Valdés’ grandson, airline CEO Miguel Alemán Magnani, to forge a relationship with the richest man in Latin America, Carlos Slim, in an attempt to cash in on the privatization of the giant state-owned oil company Pemex for Burisma and themselves. While Hunter and Cooper were working on their business plans, they managed to get the billionaires Slim, Velasco and Magnani a private ‘meeting’ with then-vice president Joe Biden. Hunter and Cooper attended. Photos on Hunter’s laptop dated November 19, 2015 show the six men smiling and hugging in the meeting in Joe Biden’s vice presidential residence at Number One Observatory Circle, Washington DC. Emails also show the billionaires met with Joe at the White House. It is unclear what, if anything, Joe Biden discussed with the Mexican billionaires at their meetings and phone call.

Oh. A private meeting with Daddy Joe and the Mexican billionaires. At the White House. In the vice-president’s office. All arranged by Hunter. This was after the group of men Hunter and Cooper were pursuing for the deal all smiled and hugged it out at the vice-presidential residence.

There may have, in fact, been multiple White House meetings. Hunter is reported to have asked White House photographer David Lienemann for photos of the Alemán family with his business partner and father in 2014. This happened the same month that Hunter sent his business partner Devon Archer (and fellow Burisma board member) a Forbes article titled ‘How Oil Reforms Could Trigger Mexico’s Biggest Economic Boom In A Century’. By the end of 2014, Cooper was asking for “anyone from Burisma” to attend a meeting with Mexico’s Secretary of Energy and the CEO of Pemex in January 2015. Hunter was linking his Burisma connections with the Mexico deal.

It wasn’t just an oil deal they were pursuing. There were other plans that also included Carlos Slim, Latin America’s richest man. Stephen Green over at our sister site, PJ Media, reminds us that at the time, Carlos Slim was the largest shareholder in the New York Times.

Cooper and Hunter were working business angles beyond oil. In one email from February 2015 Cooper describes a plan to pitch a payroll systems company they invested in, ePlata, to Pemex, Slim’s massive Mexican telecoms company Televisia, Walmart, Uber, and even the Mexican government. ‘Don’t forget Burisma and the non-Mexi folks too,’ Cooper added in his email to Hunter. ‘This shiznit is global, cabron.’

Any of this raise red flags with our brave firefighters in the media? No? They continue to do their best ostrich impersonations. Joe must be protected at all times. According to the Daily Mail piece, Hunter had been trying to snag Carlos Slim as a business partner since 2010. Gosh. What was going on in 2010? Oh, right, That was an early year of the Obama – Biden administration. Prime time for some influence peddling, amirite?

The emails from the laptop confirm that in February 2016, Hunter told Magnani that Daddy Joe was flying him and a business partner on Air Force Two to Mexico City. Once there, he and Cooper were to meet with the Mexican president.

Joe Biden flew to Mexico on February 25 to 26, 2016 for trade talks with then-president Enrique Pena Nieto. ‘We are arriving late tonight on Air Force 2 to MX City. We will be there for Thursday – I’m attending meeting w/ President N w/ Dad. Jeff is with me on lane [sic] and we will be with us all day,’ Hunter wrote to Magnani on February 24, 2016.

Who knew that Joe’s trade talks included Hunter? Apparently, others in the White House knew because Joe was advised of Hunter’s potential conflicts of interest in his commercial dealings. That didn’t stop Joe, though.

As Jonathan Turley’s analysis points out, Hunter’s business partner Jeff Cooper ran Illinois-based SimmonsCooper. It is “one of the largest asbestos litigation firms in the country. Hunter was given 3 percent of Cooper’s venture capital firm Eudora Global, according to emails. President Biden’s brother (who featured in past controversial deals) was also reportedly involved in some of these efforts.” The family that grifts together, stays together.

As Turley points out, this latest bombshell from Hunter’s laptop, just adds to previous ones. From the Burisma dealings to China trips on Air Force Two in pursuit of deals, to Tony Bobulinski calling Joe Biden “the Big Guy” who always gets 10%, it is easy to say that if Hunter’s last name wasn’t Biden, he’d be in a heap of trouble. And, for that matter, so would his father. Unlike the past four years, the press is now in sleep mode.

All of this contradicts Joe Biden’s claims of not knowing what Hunter’s been up to. Turley sums it up nicely.

It is clear that Hunter Biden was selling access and influence. It appears that Joe Biden was aware of that effort. That is very serious. If these emails are false, they are a major story. If they are true, they are a major scandal. Presumably, however, this story will result in another run to the nearest ice cream shop and breathlessly covered on the current frozen delights of the President.

