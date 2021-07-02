https://noqreport.com/2021/07/02/uk-supposedly-tough-new-immigration-points-system-to-make-it-easier-for-foreigners-to-stay-as-non-skilled-workers/

CHARLOTTE GRAHAM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Boris Johnson administration’s supposedly tough new “points-based immigration system” will make it even easier for foreign students to stay in Britain as unskilled workers, Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced.

“International students make an invaluable social, cultural, and economic contribution to UK campuses and the wider society. During the pandemic, students have continued to choose our world-leading colleges and universities, knowing it will bring them lifelong benefits, even as competitors in the global market closed their borders to students from overseas,” Patel wrote in an article for The Telegraph, appearing to boast about the relatively lax approach to border control which the Tories have adopted throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want the brightest and best to be able to stay and carry on contributing to our society. That is why I am delighted to launch the Graduate Immigration route,” the Home Secretary added.

“This will allow international graduates who have come, and succeeded, at one of our universities to continue their journey after study, giving them the chance to find work.

“They will be able to remain in the UK for at least two years to work once they have successfully completed their studies,” she explained.

