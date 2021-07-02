https://www.oann.com/u-s-ftc-files-proposed-settlement-with-broadcom/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-ftc-files-proposed-settlement-with-broadcom



FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chipmaker Broadcom Ltd is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chipmaker Broadcom Ltd is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

July 2, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a proposed consent order to settle antitrust charges against semiconductor maker Broadcom Inc, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

The consent order requires Broadcom to stop demanding that its customers buy components mostly or only from Broadcom, the FTC said.

Broadcom said in a statement that it was pleased to resolve the matter.

The company also said: “While we disagree that our actions violated the law and disagree with the FTC’s characterizations of our business, we look forward to putting this matter behind us.”

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; additional reporting by Akanksha Rana; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

