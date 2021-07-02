https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/561288-us-olympic-sprinter-tests-positive-for-marijuana-could-miss

U.S. Olympic Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has tested positive for marijuana, meaning she could miss the Tokyo games when they begin later this month.

In an interview on the TODAY show on Friday, Richardson confirmed that she ingested marijuana following her win in the 100-meter race during the Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore.

During the post-race interview, she learned that her mother passed away.

Richardson told TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie that she wants to “take responsibility” for her actions.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” Richardson said.

“Not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case but being in that position of my life and finding out something like that – something that I would say has impacted my life positively and negatively in my life when it comes to dealing with the relationship with my mother – that definitely was a heavy topic on me,” she said.

Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) joins us live for an exclusive interview to discuss the positive marijuana test that’s put her Olympic future in limbo. pic.twitter.com/iVBp3zhvja — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021

Richardson won the women’s 100-meter race in 10.86 seconds during the Olympic Track and Field Trials last month, according to Sports Illustrated.

Richardson’s lawyer told NBC News that the athlete has been suspended from the Olympic team after testing positive for THC, the chemical found in marijuana.

The track sensation is now prohibited from competing in the 100-meter race, but could possibly compete in another event.

However, Richardson said her priority is taking care of herself.

“Right now, I’m just putting all of my time and energy into dealing with what I need to deal with I need to heal myself,” Richardson said. “So, if I’m allowed to receive that blessing, then I’m grateful for it. But if not, then right now I’m gonna just focus on myself.”

