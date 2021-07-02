https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vernon-jones-live-bomb-cnn-stands-for-the-control-negroes-network/
Vernon Jones says CNN is the Control Negroes Network
‘CNN doesn’t want people of color to have conservative thoughts’
Vernon Jones is the real deal.
REAL journalism is dead in America.
If the liberal media thinks they can bully me, intimidate me, or silence me, they have another thing coming. I’m not a resident on their plantation. pic.twitter.com/quij54llWU
— Vernon Jones For Governor (@RepVernonJones) July 1, 2021