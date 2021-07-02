https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vernon-jones-live-bomb-cnn-stands-for-the-control-negroes-network/

Posted by Kane on July 2, 2021 3:32 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Vernon Jones says CNN is the Control Negroes Network

‘CNN doesn’t want people of color to have conservative thoughts’

Vernon Jones is the real deal.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...