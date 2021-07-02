https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/02/voxs-ian-millhiser-is-firmly-convinced-that-scotus-justice-stephen-breyer-is-willing-to-endanger-the-entire-fcking-country/

Lefty self-proclaimed experts on the American judicial system have really been rending their garments over SCOTUS’ 6-3 ruling that Arizona voting rules do not violate the Voting Rights Act.

Like, they’re really mad about this. Just imagine how Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser is feeling right now.

Or you could just look at this tweet:

That’s our Millhouse!

He is not.

Why won’t Justice Breyer listen to Ian? https://t.co/8vMMMrXUnX — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) July 2, 2021

Nobody listens to Ian. Because he’s an idiot.

It says a lot about contemporary progressive commentators that they sincerely believe that every case they lose “endanger[s] the entire f***ing country.” https://t.co/i4Uoyj8HDj — Chris Kieser (@ckieser13) July 2, 2021

And why is Stephen Breyer’s presence on the Supreme Court only a problem for Ian now?

How did you feel about his advanced age, say, from 2017 through 2020? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 2, 2021

2017-2020: “Hang in there, old man! Keep working and don’t even think about retirement!” 2021: https://t.co/e4QZ7f4ggy — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 2, 2021

Liberals in 2017: “Hang in there, RBG! You only have four more years to go!” Liberals in 2021: “Breyer should retire now.” You’re a disingenuous ass, Ian. https://t.co/TlEQG2VUEp — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) July 2, 2021

Once you’re not longer helpful to their ultimate goals of consolidating power, you’re the enemy. https://t.co/wbqWZnqpBC — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 2, 2021

That’s pretty much Ian Millhiser’s mentality. It’s certainly the Left’s mentality.

You don’t have to be like this. https://t.co/O4TUybm46v — Brady Leonard (@bradyleonard) July 2, 2021

We’d actually recommend that Ian seek out some kind of therapy. The constant freakouts can’t be good for his blood pressure. We shudder to think how he’ll react to this news on top of everything else:

NEW: Supreme Court confirms that Justice Breyer has hired four law clerks for next term. pic.twitter.com/cGiYmyZRp6 — Bloomberg Law (@BLaw) July 2, 2021

Well, shoot.

lol https://t.co/1o2JBWhvYq — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) July 2, 2021

Yo Breyer sounds based af https://t.co/Crjyc7omtz — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) July 2, 2021

Tough break, Millhouse.

