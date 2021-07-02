https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-former-democrat-vernon-jones-turns-tables-on-reporter-cnn-doesnt-want-blacks-thinking-for-themselves

Republican Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones, a former Democrat, ripped into the liberal media this week, expressly slamming CNN for trying to stop black Americans from thinking outside the liberal narrative and advocating for former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Captioning a video clip of his encounter with the media, Jones wrote, “REAL journalism is dead in America. If the liberal media thinks they can bully me, intimidate me, or silence me, they have another thing coming.”

“I’m not a resident on their plantation,” he added.

“Jones first told the reporter to ask Attorney General Merrick Garland why he is investigating Georgia’s voter laws – which some Democrats have compared to Jim Crow – but won’t audit votes in Georgia or investigate things that are an ‘undisputed violation of the Constitution,’” The Daily Caller reported Friday on the interaction. “Jones also asked the reporter if the drop-off boxes were used in the 2020 elections. The reporter, who said he is with CNN, told Jones that he wasn’t sure of the answer to his question and wouldn’t answer when Jones asked if he would look into it.”

“Let’s put the camera on him,” Jones continued to press the reporter. “Were the drop-off boxes used?” After again receiving no clear answer, Jones said that CNN is about “controlling” black Americans. “That’s what CNN is about. They don’t want people of color to have conservative thoughts. He’s here to keep me running and keep me from being the governor of the state. Why? Because liberals, they do not want blacks thinking for themselves.”

“They’re here for Stacey Abrams,” the gubernatorial candidate asserted. “You know, and I know, that the drop-off boxes were not in the state statute. You know and I know that the e-net signature verification was not in the statute. Right? We both know that.”

“Now, I want you to look into that camera. Are you going to investigate that?” Jones pressed.

The reporter said there were “many” others investigating the subject.

“See, this is the fake news with CNN,” Jones reacted. “All they want to do is control their liberal narrative. And that’s it. That’s a prime example of it.”

Back in May, Jones gained high praise on the Right for slamming critical race theory as “racism” and opposing its teaching to America’s youth. The Daily Wire reported:

“I’m against it. You know, Maria, if you asked 10 different people what is critical race theory, you get 10 different answers,” Jones explained to Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “So, we do know one thing that everybody knows is race-based. And if you teach it in school, it’s racism.” Bartiromo pointed out that kids are being labeled as racists before they have a chance to speak their minds. “Tell me about the impact to this on our population.” “See, Maria, that’s what I was saying earlier. You ask 10 different people, you get 10 different definitions. It’s been taught different ways in different schools, and it’s being abused,” the gubernatorial candidate explained. “And the problem is you are taking young people who are next to another young person and pitting one against the other, and you say to even white children, ‘Look, you’re responsible for what happened hundreds and hundreds of years ago,’ and they don’t have a clue.” “So, it being race-based, and you are teaching in a way that you’re teaching racism. It does not make any sense. I’m totally against it. Georgia shouldn’t have it. I call on our governor to stop it,” Jones explained. “I was with the local school board just recently the other night. I had my representative there saying, ‘Look, ban it in those local schools.’ There is no place for critical race theory. We can’t talk about history. We can’t talk about things we know about, teach about things we don’t know about, where it’s becoming abusive. And it’s racism and race-based. What else can you say? It just should not be taught.”

