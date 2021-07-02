https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/joy-behar-andy-ngo

In this clip from the “The Rubin Report,” BlazeTV host Dave Rubin shares a clip from “The View” in which co-host Joy Behar comments on Mumford and Sons’ banjo player, Winston Marshall, who left the band after he came under fire for tweeting about journalist Andy Ngo‘s book about Antifa titled “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy”.

Watch how Joy dishonestly frames the story to smear Ngo, but co-host Meghan McCain wasn’t having it:







