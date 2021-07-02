https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/rick-moran/2021/07/02/what-did-bill-clinton-really-do-on-those-lolita-express-trips-records-release-may-reveal-the-truth-n1459144

A federal judge in New York has ruled that many of the personal records of Ghislaine Maxwell, partner to accused sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, be released in the next two weeks. Those records will almost certainly implicate some powerful men such as Prince Andrew and may finger former president Bill Clinton. Clinton reportedly took dozens of flights on Epstein’s private plane, dubbed “The Lolita Express,” referring to the underage girls who stayed on the late financier’s island playground.

The records’ release is related to a defamation suit filed against Maxwell by Virginia Roberts Giuffre that was settled in 2017. But the sealed records contained information that Giuffre’s lawyers needed. The judge had to weigh whether the release would impact Maxwell’s defense at her coming trial on sex trafficking charges.

Judge Loretta Preska ruled that the release would not substantially harm Maxwell’s defense and could go forward.

Daily Mail:

One section reads: ‘From January 2012 to the present, produce all documents concerning any source of funding for the TarraMar Project (Maxwell’s nonprofit) or any other not-for-profit entities with which you are associated, including but not limited to, funding received from the Clinton Global Initiative, the Clinton Foundation (a/k/a William J. Clinton Foundation, a/k/a/ the Bill, Hilary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation),and the Clinton Foundation Climate Change Initiative’. While it is unclear if the Clintons will come up in the documents which will be made public, there is considerable back and forth and dozens of documents on this subject that will be unsealed.

The gold mine may be exposed in Maxwell’s private email accounts she tried to hide from prosecutors and Giuffre’s attorneys.

In a publicly available filing, they state: ‘Ms Giuffre is aware of two email addresses that appear to be the email addresses defendant used while Ms Giuffre was with defendant and Epstein, namely, from 2000 – 2002. ‘Defendant has denied that she used those accounts to communicate, but she has not disclosed the account she did use to communicate during that time, nor produce documents from it’.

Whatever is revealed will no doubt only be half as interesting as the speculation. People like Maxwell and Epstein (and Clinton for that matter) are too smart to leave any kind of a paper trail. There will be no smoking gun proving beyond doubt that Bill Clinton had sex with underage girls.

Prince Andrew may be a different case. He is, indeed, stupid enough to leave a written record of his assignations and may be caught up in the scandal. After all, he was dumb enough to have his picture taken with Giuffre.

New witness claims she saw Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts Giuffre https://t.co/hMUpjOW7KE pic.twitter.com/YG60YHnuQ4 — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2019

