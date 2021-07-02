https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/target-cutting-store-hours-at-all-san-francisco-locations-due-to-crime/

Target announced it has significantly reduced the hours of operation at all of its locations in the San Francisco area due to a surge in thefts and crime. Stores will only remain open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

It’s due to “a significant and alarming rise in theft and security incidents,” spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo told SFGate.com. “For more than a month, we’ve been experiencing a significant and alarming rise in theft and security incidents at our San Francisco stores, similar to reports from other retailers in the area.”

A number of retailers have been struggling to remain open during an epidemic of shoplifting and looting. One significant factor is a new California law that lowered the penalty for non-violent thefts under $950.

In essence, Democrat lawmakers gave a greenlight for criminals to invade stores like swarms of locusts.

“Target is engaging local law enforcement, elected officials and community partners to address our concerns. With the safety of our guests, team members and communities as our top priority, we’ve temporarily reduced our operating hours in six San Francisco stores.”

Target says it’s closing all six of its San Francisco stores early because of crime specifically thefts and shoplifting. https://t.co/Fmh9ffgrrg pic.twitter.com/sZgjlZGK2H — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 2, 2021

San Francisco Mayor London Breed told television station KTVU that Target should look to expand staffing rather than limit hours.

“It is sometimes disappointing to see maybe one line open and hardly any employees working at the register or even at the doors,” Breed said. “So, I think part of it is a combination of us working together, and them having the right security and the right staffing in order to make sure there’s a better customer experience.”

