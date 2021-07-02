https://noqreport.com/2021/07/02/when-too-much-power-makes-the-elites-insane/

Share the truth

We’ve all heard the phrase “power corrupts,” by Lord Acton, a 19th-century British historian. The full quote — “Power tends to corrupt. Absolute power corrupts absolutely” — referred to the absolute power of kings.

Research from 2012 by Katherine A. DeCelles, a University of Toronto professor, concluded that wealth and power don’t affect everyone equally — they just allow existing personality traits to emerge to excess.

There are many stories of wealthy people setting up foundations that help millions of people. But there is a dark side as well.

People with great wealth and power quickly become surrounded by underlings who fawn over their every word. Every idea is brilliant; every thought is genius. After a while, they start to think they are gods.

George Soros: “I admit that I have always harbored an exaggerated view of self-importance―to put it bluntly, I fancied myself as some kind of god or an economic reformer like Keynes or, even better, a scientist like Einstein.”

Barack Obama’s “bitter clingers” remark, Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables,” and Joe Biden’s “the coal miners can learn how to code” solution and his “farming is just putting a seed in dirt” comment offer a clear look into the inner workings […]

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

