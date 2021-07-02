https://www.oann.com/white-house-says-working-to-bring-more-countries-onboard-15-global-tax-pledge/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=white-house-says-working-to-bring-more-countries-onboard-15-global-tax-pledge



White House national economic director Brian Deese speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque White House national economic director Brian Deese speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

July 2, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House economic adviser Brian Deese on Friday said the United States was still working to get more countries to sign on to the OECD 15% global tax agreement announced earlier this week.

The deal, announced earlier this week, will help create momentum and would help revenue needed for a variety of investments, Deese told reporters at the White House.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Susan Heavey)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

