AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana Despite an “all clear” from public health officials that it’s safe for Americans to gather again, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is stubbornly refusing to fully reopen the U.S. Capitol grounds.

The national mall is open. The dazzling Smithsonian museums are crowded with people. Sporting events, concerts, and our national monuments are all open and welcoming tens of thousands of visitors.

Pelosi is also limiting the number of visitors to members’ offices to five. The outdoor areas of the Capitol are also still closed to tourists. The historic west front of the Capitol, where presidents are inaugurated, will remain closed. This means that the annual tradition of a July 4th concert will be streamed instead of in-person.

Why is she doing this? Families save money for years to make a trip to our nation’s Capitol. So why isn’t the “people’s house” fully open?

That it won’t be open for this Fourth of July celebration is a travesty. The nation is coming out of a pandemic that kept us apart for more than a year. But that’s not as important as Pelosi’s desire to control every aspect of life in the Capitol.

