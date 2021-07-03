https://www.theepochtimes.com/10-year-old-girl-played-dead-after-being-shot-in-the-arm-parents-and-sister-killed_3885604.html

A masked man fatally shot three family members in southwest Houston near West Airport at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A couple and their 6-year old daughter were shot to death, according to a surviving family member. The couple’s other daughter, a 10-year-old, was shot near the elbow and played dead until the killer left the house and then called for help. Besides the two girls, the couple had two more children: a 1-year-old boy who remained uninjured in the house and an 8-year-old boy who was out with his uncle at the time of the shocking event.

The father was identified as 35-year-old Gregory Carhee, the mother as 29-year-old Donyavia Lagway, and the 6-year-old as Harmony Carhee.

The couple had been together for more than 10 years and had just moved to the neighborhood a couple of months ago.

The brave and clever 10-year-old went to her brother after the shooter left and video-called their grandmother, who called 911.

“She said, ‘Granny, someone came in and shot me, my mom, my dad, and my sister, and they dead,” said Angela Ervin, ABC 13 reported. “She was in the house for about 15 minutes with the bodies until we got here.’”

“She FaceTimed her grandmother … showed her everything,” Tamera Denton told the outlet. “Then her [grandmother] called 911.”

The girl said that the killer, who was masked, lined her family members on the couch and shot them in the head.

“This is a very, very tragic scene. We’re sending out prayers to the family,” said Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu. “This was a very difficult scene not only for us, the officers, but the family as well. So we’re sending out prayers and hopes that anybody has any information.”

Police are actively looking for the shooter, of whom they have no description.

The motive is also unknown, but they believe it was not a break-in and that the killer may have known the victims.

Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward and investigators are reviewing surveillance video.

