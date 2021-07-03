https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/confused-joe-biden-pull-notes-answer-questions-latest-ransomware-attack-video/

Joe Biden totally short-circuited on Saturday when he was asked about the latest ransomware attack on US companies.

Biden traveled to Traverse City, Michigan on Saturday to promote his highly unpopular infrastructure bill.

Joe Biden made an ice cream stop near a cherry orchard (of course) when he was asked about the latest cyberattacks on US companies.

A ransomware attack paralyzed networks of more than 200 US companies on Friday.

Hackers targeted software supplier Kaseya and penetrated cloud-service providers by going through its network management system.

Surprise, surprise, Russians are being blamed for this latest ransomware attack.

A confused Joe Biden had to rely on his notecards when asked about the cyberattacks.

“Uh, I’ll be in better shape to talk about it…hang on a second,” Biden said as he pulled notecards from his jacket pocket.

VIDEO:

WATCH: Confused Joe Biden has to pull out notes to answer question on Russia pic.twitter.com/L2eUnXlSJQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 3, 2021

