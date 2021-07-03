http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-RBOpCcBfgQ/

Country rock star Aaron Lewis’s patriotic anthem “Am I the Only One” soared up the iTunes charts, passing Big Red Machine’s “Renegade” featuring Taylor Swift, over the July 4th weekend.

Two versions of Lewis’s song, the explicit version and radio edit, took the second and third spots on iTunes’ Top Songs on Saturday, pushing Swift to number five.

The patriotic anthem, dedicated to “all the patriots,” calls out left-wing activists and slams those who tore statutes down during the Black Lives Matter riots last year.

“Am I the only one here tonight, shakin’ my head and think’ something ain’t right,” Lewis sings. “Is it just me, am I losing my mind, am I standing on the edge at the end of time?”

“Am I the only one not brainwashed? Makin’ my way through the land of the lost. Who still gives a shit, and worries ’bout his kids. As they try to undo all the things he did?” Lewis sings in another verse.

The song continues:

This ain’t the freedom we’ve been fightin’ for

It was somethin’ more, yeah, it was somethin’ more

Am I the only one, willin’ to fight

For my love of the red and white

And the blue, burnin’ on the ground

Another statue comin’ down in a town near you

Lewis, a founding member of the rock band Staind, also swipes at far-left rocker Bruce Springsteen, who threatened to leave the United States if former President Trump was reelected.

“Am I the only one who quits singin’ along, everytime they play a Springsteen song,” Lewis sings.

The single’s leapfrog over a song featuring Taylor Swift follows her transformation into another left-wing mouthpiece for Hollywood, publicizing her political “awokening” in a 2018 post smearing Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

“In the past, I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she wrote in the post, vowing to cast her vote for candidates who “will protect and fight for the human rights” and expressing her vehement belief in “systemic racism,” deeming it “terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

From then on, Swift began to use her enormous platform to push radical left-wing narratives, eventually mocking opponents of the radical left’s aggressive LGBT movement in a music video for her hit “You Need to Calm Down,” in which she presented opponents as angry, toothless, uneducated hayseeds.

She ramped up her attacks against former President Trump last year, accusing him of trying to “blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.” She also claimed he spent his “entire” presidency “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism.”

The “Willow” singer has since teamed up with left-wing organizations and candidates, recently voicing her support for the Equality Act, which would effectively erase the legal definition of sex in favor of left-wing gender ideology.

