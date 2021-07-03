https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/afghanis-loot-bagram-air-base-american-troops-pull-leave-without-telling-local-officials/

Daily Mail reports:

Dozens of looters have moved onto the Bagram airbase in Afghanistan just hours after the final group of American troops vacated the base – without telling local officials.

Bagram, located 30 miles north of Kabul, was the strategic hub for the US war in Afghanistan, which is poised to come to an end in the coming months after President Biden vowed to have every American soldier out of the country by September 11.

The US war in Afghanistan began 20 years ago, and is America’s longest running conflict. It has killed 2,312 US troops and cost the military an eyewatering $816 billion.