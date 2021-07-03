https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/03/aft-president-randi-weingarten-tells-a-republican-critic-to-stop-lying-as-projection-detectors-explode/

Earlier this week we told you that the head of the American Federation of Teachers said her union has tried to reopen schools since April of last year.

That elicited a reaction from New York Republican Rob Astorino:

That tweet is 100 percent true, but that didn’t prevent Weingarten from responding this way:

Seriously?

Weingarten really hopes nobody has been paying attention…

Just to name a few.

