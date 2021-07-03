https://justthenews.com/accountability/cancel-culture/angry-haters-liberals-use-fourth-denigrate-america?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Stolen. Racist. Unfree. Unfair.

From Hollywood to Washington, liberals used the occasion of America’s 245th birthday to continue their relentless assault on the greatest democracy the world has ever created.

“Reminder: The United States was founded on the unjust treatment of Native Americans, Africans and other people of color,” actress Alyssa Milano crowed in a TikTok video.

Rep. Cori Bush, a Democrat from Missouri, challenged the notion of the land of the free.

“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for White people,” she tweeted. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”

A group of Georgetown University students cast their hatred of country in a montage captured on video.

“I feel embarrassed to be an American every day,” one student declared in the video. “I think a lot of things about this country are really embarrassing, just, like, I mean, racist history, colonization, even currently, just what’s going on with politics and the cops.”

Even supposedly neutral news media joined in the bashing.

National Public Radio tweeted out a quote from the Declaration of Independence, then declared America’s founding document to be afflicted “with flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies.”

Not to be outdone, The New York Times published an article suggesting Old Glory — the banner under which U.S. troops liberated Europe from Nazi oppression — may now be a symbol of division.

“A Fourth of July Symbol of Unity That May No Longer Unite,” the headline blared.

While some elitists talked down America, most in the country celebrated the Fourth of July in traditional fashion.

The Navy Blue Angels roared through the skies in a spectacular Kansas City display, fireworks exploded above the Washington Monument and New York’s Statue of Liberty on Sunday night, and Americans barbecued and traveled in record numbers after a year of being cooped up by the pandemic.

And prominent conservatives peppered social media with messages celebrating the freedoms bestowed by America’s Founding Fathers.

“I’m proud to be an American, and I’m proud to be free,” Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas tweeted. “That’s why I will continue to fight each and every day to protect our God-given liberties.”

