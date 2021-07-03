https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/561459-armed-standoff-shuts-down-massachusetts-highway-prompts-shelter-in-place

A standoff between a group of armed men and the police shut down a highway in Massachusetts on Saturday morning, with authorities issuing a shelter-in-places for some areas.

The standoff on Interstate 95 began around 2 a.m. after police said a state trooper saw two cars pulled off the highway with their hazard lights on, NBC Boston reported.

When the trooper pulled over, he saw eight men armed with tactical gear, handguns and rifles. The trooper called for backup after the men said they didn’t have their driver’s and firearms licenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that at some point several of the men ran into the woods, while two of the men have been taken into custody. Police are currently using negotiators to try to resolve the situation.

The scene, from a distance, looking northbound on Rt 95/128. https://t.co/WXEWjCvmdk pic.twitter.com/kkY3nHkJbt — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

Police said the group will not comply or put their weapons down, so both sides of the highway are shut down and residents near the area are under a shelter-in-place.

“No threats were made, but these men should be considered armed and dangerous,” Wakefield police said. “We are asking residents in these areas to lock their doors and remain inside their homes. A heavy police presence will be in this area as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The men reportedly claim to be part of the Rise of the Moors group. They told police they are “claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws,” Wakefield police said.

The group’s website says they are “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders,” according to NBC Boston.

“Their self-professed leader wanted very much known their ideology is not anti-government,” State Police Col. Christopher Mason said. “Our investigation will provide us more insight into what their motivation, what their ideology is.”

The shutdown of the highway has caused traffic and disrupted travel for the holiday weekend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

