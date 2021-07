http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/sjK8ofXl61I/

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – COVID has reared its ugly head once again, this time at the search site of the Surfside collapsed condo.

Officials said at least 6 firefighters from Florida, but outside of Miami-Dade, tested positive.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.