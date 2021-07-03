https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/561495-biden-on-richardson-suspension-the-rules-are-the-rules

President BidenJoe BidenOregon’s COVID-19 vaccination rate hits 70 percent Biden names nominee for US ambassador to Germany Equilibrium/Sustainability — Presented by NextEra Energy — Grasshoppers are winning the heat wave MORE weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that “the rules are the rules.”

Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.

Her results from the race were disqualified, and she’ll likely not compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rules are the rules,” Biden told reporters during his visit to Michigan on Fourth of July weekend, according to a pool report. He added “I was really proud of the way she responded.”

Richardson apologized during an interview with USA Today on Friday, and explained that the marijuana was a coping mechanism after the death of her mother.

“I greatly apologize if I let you guys down, and I did,” Richardson said.

Richardson’s suspension has sparked outrage, and she has since garnered support from athletes and politicians.

Marijuana use is becoming more accepted across the country, and a growing number of states have legalized or decriminalized marijuana in some form. For instance, marijuana is legal in Oregon, where Richardson used the drug.

But the World Anti-Doping Agency has deemed THC a “substance of abuse,” noting that the chemical, along with other drugs is “frequently abused in society outside the context of sport.”

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezGOP divided on anti-Biden midterm message Democrats’ progressive tilt is preventing solutions and unity House Democrats call on McCarthy to take ‘immediate action’ on Rep. Greene MORE (N.Y.) and Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Goldman Sachs – Trump Org CFO’s expected indictment McCarthy ‘shocked’ Cheney accepted Jan. 6 panel assignment from Pelosi Cheney ‘honored to serve’ on Jan. 6 panel MORE (Md.) wrote a letter to the U.S. Ant-Doping Agency (USADA) amid Richardson’s suspension. The lawmakers said the agency’s rules on marijuana contributes to anti-drug laws that advocates say disproportionately hurt communities of color.

“We are also concerned that the continued prohibition of marijuana while your organizations allow recreational use of alcohol and other drugs reflects anti-drug laws and policies that have historically targeted Black and Brown communities while largely condoning drug use in white communities,” the lawmakers wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

