A representative for Bill Cosby says the disgraced actor-comedian is mulling the idea of returning to stand-up comedy now that he has been released from prison, insisting, “people want to see him.”

“He’s doing fantastic — he stayed up until two in the morning telling jokes,” Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt told reporters on Thursday morning, according to a report by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Cosby was released from prison on Wednesday, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the Hollywood star’s sex assault conviction — a surprise move that provoked widespread condemnation.

“He’s been talking to a number of promoters and comedy club owners over his breakfast this morning,” the spokesperson continued. “He’s just excited the way the world is welcoming him back.”

“A number of promoters have called. Comedy club owners have called. People want to see him,” Wyatt added, according to a report by Inside Edition.

Wyatt reportedly opened the gates of Cosby’s estate so that journalists who camped outside his home could get a glimpse of the disgraced comedian’s first day of freedom. The spokesperson also said Cosby had to relearn the layout of his mansion, because he has been blind due to glaucoma.

“He is not released because he is innocent,” tweeted Lisa Bloom, an attorney representing three of Cosby’s accusers. “He is released because a prosecutor promised him years ago that he would not be brought to justice, without even making a deal for him to do time.”

More than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct.

In 2018, Cosby became the first celebrity to be sent to prison in the #MeToo era when he was sentenced to three to 10 years behind bars for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

“I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence,” Cosby posted on Twitter following his release from prison on Wednesday.

Cosby performed in public in January 2018 in his hometown just ahead of his criminal sexual assault retrial.

