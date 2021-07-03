https://www.theepochtimes.com/body-of-7-year-old-girl-recovered-at-surfside-building-by-her-firefighter-father-is-identified_3885898.html

The body of a 7-year-old girl, the daughter of a 10-year firefighter veteran, was identified after rescuers recovered the body from the Surfside condo wreckage in Miami, Florida.

Her name was Stella Cattarossi. Her family lived in apartment number 501 on the 12 story building.

According to Local10, Stella lived in the same room with Graciela Cattarossi, her mother. Her grandparents lived in another bedroom, and her aunt, Andrea Cattarossi was visiting from Argentina.

Andrea’s three sons were waiting for her return in Argentina.

Stella Cattarossi’s aunt Andrea Cattarossi in a file photo. (Courtesy of Nicole Mejias)

Capt. Ignatius “Iggy” Carroll, a spokesman for the Miami Fire-Rescue Department, alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis, said that Task Force 2 found Stella’s body on Thursday.

“When he was made aware that we were close to where his loved one may have been, then he stood side by side with some of his other fellow firefighters,” Carroll told reporters. “We were able to bring her and then at least give him an opportunity to say his farewells.”

A first responder told the local media that rescuers brought her to the father, who wrapped his daughter’s corpse with his jacket and placed an American flag on the stretcher. Then he, his brother, and other firefighters escorted the body through police officers and firefighters who were lining up on the roadway.

Stella Cattarossi (R) and her mother Graciela Cattarossi (L) in a file photo. (Courtesy of Nicole Mejias)

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families affected by this horrific tragedy,” said Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban. “We can confirm that a member of our City of Miami Fire Department family has lost his 7-year-old daughter in the collapse. She was recovered last night by members of our Urban Search and Rescue Team, Florida Task Force 2.”

