July 4, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without star Giannis Antetokounmpo when they face the Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final Saturday night in Atlanta.

The two-time NBA MVP was listed as out on Saturday afternoon’s NBA injury report.

Meanwhile, Hawks star Trae Young is still listed as questionable (bone bruise) and teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) remains probable on the report.

Antetokounmpo is still suffering from the effects of the hyperextended left knee he sustained in Game 4 of the series. He missed Game 5, which Milwaukee won 123-112 to take a 3-2 series lead.

Young missed Games 4 and 5 after sustaining the bone bruise in his right foot during Game 3 when he accidentally stepped on an official’s foot.

In the playoffs, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points and 12.7 rebounds in 15 games.

For Atlanta, Young is averaging 29.8 points and 9.5 assists in 15 games, including 35- and 48-point outbursts against the Bucks. In his absence, Bogdanovic scored 20 points in Game 4 and 28 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final.

The Bucks would advance to the NBA Finals to face the Phoenix Suns with a win Saturday. A Hawks’ win would send the series back to Milwaukee for Game 7 on Monday.

–Field Level Media

