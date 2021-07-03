https://www.theepochtimes.com/celebrating-the-fourth-how-and-why-americans-celebrate-life-liberty-and-a-powerful-history_3885088.html

Celebrating the Fourth: How and Why Americans Celebrate Life, Liberty, and a Powerful History

Behind the hot dogs and fireworks of Independence Day on July 4, so much creativity goes into the celebrations that we get to sit back and enjoy.

So to give you a sneak peek into that energy and expertise, we spoke to people across the country to show you some of the amazing ways people celebrate life, liberty and powerful history.

In a still image from a video released by NTD, Dennis Leahy Mayor of Maybrook, NY, talks to Life & Times about his role and progress while in office. (Oliver Trey/NTD)

In a still image from a video released by NTD, Nick Sainz, President of Pyrotechnic Artists of Texas, talks to Life & Times about the mechanisms behind fireworks (Oliver Trey/NTD)

In a still image from a video released by NTD, Bob Bendesky, President of The 6th Pennsylvania Regiment, talks to Life & Times about what makes a person a Living Historian. (Oliver Trey/NTD)

In a still image from a video released by NTD, Paul Skousen, Constitution expert/educator talks to Life & Times about what makes the Declaration of Independence document unique. (Oliver Trey/NTD)