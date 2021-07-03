https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/brad-wilmouth/2021/07/03/cnn-lets-dnc-chair-accuse-supreme-court-allowing-jim-crow-laws

On Friday morning, CNN was again acting as DNCTV as New Day co-host John Berman gave an unchallenged forum to DNC chairman Jaimie Harrison to complain about the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of Republican-supported voting integrity measures, with Harrison hyperbolically invoking Jim Crow laws.

Berman also displayed the latest example of the same show pressing a Democratic guest to call for the retirement of liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer so President Joe Biden might have a chance to select his replacement.

The CNN host set up the segment by informing viewers:

On the final day of the term, the Supreme Court effectively gave Republican-led states a green light to impose new, restrictive measures on voting. The court’s ruling came in an Arizona case in which Democrats challenged two voting restrictions — one requiring ballots cast at the wrong precinct to be thrown out; and one prohibiting campaign workers, activists, and others from collecting and returning ballots as groups.

After Berman brought aboard Harrison and asked for his reaction to the ruling, Harrison gave a response right from the tired Democratic party playbook (and also frequently pushed by CNN) on the issue:

Well, it was a gut punch. It was appalling. And I think what Justice Kagan said in her dissent really crystallized what this is. She said that this was like pouring old poison into new bottles. We know what that old poison was. It’s — it’s Jim crow. It’s — it’s, in essence, the reason why the Voting Rights Act was created in the first place — to stop racial discrimination as it relates to voting.

After Harrison then urged Democrats to vote in response to the ruling, the CNN host sympathetically followed up:

It strikes me, you are hitting on — on the one thing that Democrats can really do, now. If this is something that you want to change, Supreme Court doesn’t appear to be an avenue for you. Congress, frankly, doesn’t appear to be an avenue right now because the filibuster will not be overturned. You know there are states, led by Republican governors and Republican legislatures, that are not avenues for you. So, the only way you can change this, if you want to, is by getting people to vote — paradoxically, in a way. So how are you going do that?

Toward the end of the interview, Berman then brought up the possibility of Justice Breyer’s retirement:

Separate but connected issue — again, the last day of the Supreme Court term, and it really puts a focus on the makeup of the Supreme Court. Justice Stephen Breyer is 82. He’s one of the three so-called “more liberal” justices. Do you think it would be better for your interests if Breyer retired now so that Biden could put a nominee up and get it through a Democratic-controlled Senate while he has one?

After Harrison declined to call for liberal justice’s retirement, Berman pressed him: “I know it’s his decision to make, but it sounds like you’d like him to make that decision.”

The Democratic propaganda in this episode of New Day was sponsored in part by Eargo. Their contact information is linked.

Transcript follows:

CNN New Day July 2, 2021 7:29 a.m. Eastern JOHN BERMAN: On the final day of the term, the Supreme Court effectively gave Republican-led states a green light to impose new, restrictive measures on voting. The court’s ruling came in an Arizona case in which Democrats challenged two voting restrictions — one requiring ballots cast at the wrong precinct to be thrown out; and one prohibiting campaign workers, activists, and others from collecting and returning ballots as groups. Joining us now, DNC chair, Jaime Harrison. Chairman, thanks so much for being with us. Just broadly speaking, when you read that ruling, what was your reaction? JAIME HARRISON< DNC CHAIRMAN: Well, it was a gut punch. It was appalling. And I think what Justice Kagan said in her dissent really crystallized what this is. She said that this was like pouring old poison into new bottles. We know what that old poison was. It’s — it’s Jim crow. It’s — it’s, in essence, the reason why the Voting Rights Act was created in the first place — to stop racial discrimination as it relates to voting. We also know that, you know, John Roberts has — since he was a young lawyer in the Reagan administration — has been focused on chipping away at the Voting Rights Act. But, John, you know, this is not a woe-is-me moment. This is a moment in which the American people have to stand up, and the American people have to take back the power that they wield. You know, the most powerful people in this country aren’t sitting on the Supreme Court. They’re not Senators on the floor of the United States Senate or in the House. They’re not legislators in our districts. It’s the people in this country. I mean, we have to get folks registered in a way that we’ve never done before. We’ve got to get them mobilized, educate them on the issues and have them flood the ballot boxes next November — November 2022. BERMAN: It strikes me, you are hitting on — on the one thing that Democrats can really do, now. If this is something that you want to change, Supreme Court doesn’t appear to be an avenue for you. Congress, frankly, doesn’t appear to be an avenue right now because the filibuster will not be overturned. You know there are states, led by Republican governors and Republican legislatures, that are not avenues for you. So, the only way you can change this, if you want to, is by getting people to vote — paradoxically, in a way. So how are you going do that? (JAIME HARRISON, DNC CHAIRMAN) BERMAN: Separate but connected issue — again, the last day of the Supreme Court term, and it really puts a focus on the makeup of the Supreme Court. Justice Stephen Breyer is 82. He’s one of the three so-called “more liberal” justices. Do you think it would be better for your interests if Breyer retired now so that Biden could put a nominee up and get it through a Democratic-controlled Senate while he has one? HARRISON: Well, Justice Breyer is going to have to make that determination. I don’t know him. I don’t have any influence over him, but he’s going to have to make that determination whether or not it’s time to hang it up and allow somebody else to step in. But if he doesn’t decide to retire, I’m sure that President Biden is ready and willing and able to put somebody on the court. And he has said that one of the first appointments that he will make will be an African-American woman. And that will be an historic moment for this country. BERMAN: I know it’s his decision to make, but it sounds like you’d like him to make that decision. HARRISON: Well, again, if he makes it, we’ll move forward with it. If he doesn’t, we’ll move forward with what we got. But, as my grandma said, “Jaime, control what you can control.” We are going to mobilize and get voters out to push back and send these people home who are trying to take away their rights. BERMAN: Your grandmother sounds like a smart woman. Jaime Harrison, thanks so much.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

