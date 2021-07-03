https://www.10tv.com/amp/article/news/local/columbus-police-looking-for-11-year-old-boy-missing-from-hilltop-area/530-ce2b957c-6d60-4736-aaf9-3b4f012581d6

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for an 11-year-old boy who is missing from the Hilltop area.

Police say Zion Barnett was last seen in the area of North Wheatland Avenue and West Broad Street around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Barnett is 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has brown eyes and a right front chipped tooth.

Police did not provide a description of the clothes he could be wearing.

Anyone with information on Barnett’s whereabouts is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

