Climate change hysteria is one of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s favorite pastimes. Combine that with his Neo-Marxist ideology that blames capitalism for everything bad in the world and the underwater gas pipeline disaster in the Gulf of Mexico seemed like an ideal spot for him to take his message to Twitter:

There’s a bit of a problem with his Tweet that was revealed through comments and quote-Tweets. Pemex, the company responsible for the disaster that set the sea on fire, has been a state-owned entity for over eight decades.

Pemex is literally a nationalized, state-owned company. Its means of production were seized by the state in 1938. The exact scenario you advocate when you advocate for socialism. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 3, 2021

It’s not a movie trailer. It’s not a natural disaster, either. It’s what happens when we let government energy monopolies destroy our planet. https://t.co/AAzD5MjA4g — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 4, 2021

ⓘ This claim is disputed — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) July 3, 2021

Sir. PEMEX is a State-run oil company. It’s been badly managed for decades by the Mexican Government. It’s not a private sector business. Most of its production assets are old or damaged due to poor maintenance. This is not corporate greed but plain State negligence. — Meñe Mollete (@quisuri1) July 3, 2021

Bill de Blasio fails to grasp that government is not a solution. In this case, he accidentally highlighted that government is the problem while trying to blame “corporate greed” on Neo-Marxist failures.

