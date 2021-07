https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/just-in-confused-biden-has-to-pull-out-notes-to-answer-question-about-russia/

I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

This is just painful to watch, folks.

WATCH: Confused Joe Biden has to pull out notes to answer question on Russia pic.twitter.com/L2eUnXlSJQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 3, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook