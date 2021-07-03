https://thelibertyloft.com/covid-19-origins-what-are-the-theories/

Share with others!

Reading Time: 6 minutes

Charlotte, NC — I hesitate to write this, but I’m going to delve into the theories surrounding the origin story of COVID-19.

My hesitations are that the origins of this virus are a secondary matter as we still haven’t overcome the primary issue which is the media-driven fear of a virus. And, in fact, the origin discussions seem to have given conservatives license to push the fear as well.

Take Tucker Carlson who in a segment to paint Anthony Fauci as a liar, which he is, and that the media has been involved in a cover-up of the origins, which they most definitely are, he said: “The government of China likely caused the single worst man-made disaster in human history.”

In the words of our venerable, or more apt senile, president: Tucker, “c’mon man.” Seriously, “the single worst man-made disaster in human history?”

Let’s get one thing clear, Fauci is a liar and his biggest lies concern the fearmongering of the dangers of COVID-19. Investigative journalist Jon Rappoport has pointed out consistently that the COVID-19 virus has never been isolated, Fauci has publicly admitted the PCR tests are flawed yet still encourages their use and our government has given us every reason “to reject and ignore ALL COVID statistics.”

COVID-19 has never been the danger they’ve stated it is but even if it were, our government’s response has always been wrong. The danger has always been our government taking command and control over our lives, and that the people let that happen.

But, alas, everybody seems to want to talk about the origins these days and so I will capitulate. While you may think there are only two theories, it originated naturally from a Chinese wet market or that it was a leak from a Wuhan lab, there are certainly an infinite number of theories that could be out there. Tucker Carlson is correct that Fauci is a liar and that the virus was likely not natural, but that does not make the Wuhan lab leak the truth. And if truth is the goal, then we must be open to discuss and ask questions.

David Cole has been covering the lab leak theory for Taki Magazine and states there’s no damning proof for the lab leak theory, just coincidences. Unfortunately, Republican politicians are using this a chance to point the finger and say “China did it” while ignoring they did nothing to protect our liberties from our own tyrants here on American soil.

“Truth is, the lab theory is the perfect vehicle for Republicans looking to woo MAGAs while not actually doing anything legislatively,” Cole wrote. “Because there’s nothing that can be done legislatively. There’s just bitching. GOPs love that. You bitch about something domestic, eventually someone’s gonna say, ‘You’re lawmakers. Do something about it.’ But screaming ‘evil China lab’ is like howling at the moon. And in MAGA-land, where the performative trumps the substantive and ‘owning’ libs through words beats owning them through actions (this is the most unfortunate aspect of Trump’s legacy), yelling ‘Wuhan lab!’ is a risk-free way for rightist politicos to prove their bona fides without actually having to accomplish something.”

Now, the corporate media has done a complete about-face now stating the lab leak theory is likely the truth, and that should concern us all. Remember this, the corporate media is a wholly owned subsidiary of the deep state and the federal intelligentsia designed to feed you narratives, never to tell the truth. And also keep in mind that when questioning the lab leak theory, you mostly have to stay with in the prescribed questioning that results in it being an accident and not nefarious at all.

Knowing this and looking deeper into the facts surrounding the timeline, a more disturbing theory needs to be considered. Ron Unz posits that COVID-19 was manmade and likely a bioweapon manufactured by America and designed to attack China and Iran.

As Unz notes, the top “fact” being used to push the lab leak theory came from a “fact sheet” from Mike Pompeo before he left the State Department. Pompeo listed as the top fact that “several researchers inside the (Wuhan lab) became sick in autumn 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak, with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses.”

A recent Wall Street Journal front-page story used that as the top evidence, but as Unz responds: “But this actual evidence seems almost invisibly thin. The journalists failed to mention that the Wuhan lab had over 1,000 staffers, and is it really so remarkable that three of these might have come down with serious flu-like symptoms at the height of flu season? Was this really the sum-total of the “enormous evidence” once claimed by Pompeo?”

Among the most damning evidence provided by Unz, in my opinion, is that right before the virus began to spread there was a World Military Games held in Wuhan which included 300 American military members who could have been used by the American deep state to release the virus made right here in America, and a Pentagon document appears to have been delivered to our servicemen and those of our allies in the region warning of an imminent viral outbreak in early November of 2019.

Unz writes: “It therefore appears that elements of the Defense Intelligence Agency were aware of the deadly viral outbreak in Wuhan more than a month before any officials in the Chinese government itself. Unless our intelligence agencies have pioneered the technology of precognition, I think this may have happened for the same reason that arsonists have the earliest knowledge of future fires.”

To further bolster Unz’s theory, remember that our political class has solely focused on gain-of-function research being done in China while showing no concern that the same nefarious research is being done right here in America. And as journalist Matthew Ehret points out, America’s mad scientists have “bioweapons labs in 25 nations (and 11 within the USA itself),” but China’s mad scientists only have two, both in China.

I’m not saying this theory is the truth, but there’s plenty to question based on the details from Unz. And again, if truth is the goal then we have to be allowed to question.

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

