Earlier today there was what was being reported as an armed standoff between a group of men and Massachusetts police. That has now ended and arrests have been made:
A group of eight armed men refused to comply with police officers following a traffic stop Saturday on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts. The standoff shut down the interstate in both directions. Two men were arrested and police are searching for the others. https://t.co/LjeuqQTR5W
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 3, 2021
11 ‘heavily armed men’ arrested after lengthy standoff in Massachusetts https://t.co/uYwgmdkOll pic.twitter.com/3vK01pEVj5
— CBS2 News (@CBS2Boise) July 3, 2021
However, some conclusions were being jumped to that immediately started aging poorly.
Suspects of No Description https://t.co/yNbcqg1hkG
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 3, 2021
17 paragraphs in:
“The website for the group says they are ‘Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.'”
Ask yourself what the headline would’ve read if it had been white guys. Our media is such trash. https://t.co/DsGXRr3HGY pic.twitter.com/TEuFnMPsud
— Magnus’ Ego (@EgoMagnus) July 3, 2021
But that didn’t stop the kneejerk narrative creators prematurely jumping into action:
Took a quick look at the replies of one of the early posts on it… pic.twitter.com/aDa110geeJ
— AG (@AGHamilton29) July 3, 2021
You can almost hear the gears grinding on the narrative shift. pic.twitter.com/SKr0ePmqu1
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) July 3, 2021
Simply amazing and completely predictable.
This is going to get flushed fwiw https://t.co/ondgicbY3V
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 3, 2021
Without a doubt.
100% predictable
— Nielkt 🇺🇲 (@Nielkta) July 3, 2021
Typical ignorance from @TheDemocrats
They always project. They always lie. They are never right. https://t.co/dzehdWYmb9
— Molon Labe (@dwm2112) July 3, 2021
Can you imagine if 11 heavily armed white men had taken over a section of a highway. It’s all CNN would talk about for months.
— Easton Croy (@CroyEaston) July 3, 2021
Whoops.Wrong narrative…..This story gets flushed down the Media Memory hole, fast pic.twitter.com/LSFbVLah0E
— Frankie 5 Angels (@Frankie5angelzz) July 3, 2021
This will be memory-holed by the corporate media. https://t.co/KTadG5Fuma
— Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) July 3, 2021
Saving this tweet to use next time I hear a “if they were black they would’ve been shot”. https://t.co/SnhFxmmY1s
— Jaihawkk for Congress (@Jaihawkk) July 3, 2021