Promoted Content Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the resurrection of her January 6 witch hunt in the form of a partisan committee, already having failed at the Senate impeachment trial to prove Donald Trump ‘incited’ rioters at the Capitol.

Liz Cheney will be the lone Republican on Nancy Pelosi’s committee. The Wyoming Republican joined the ranks of anti-Trump Democrats by agreeing to be part of Pelosi’s star chamber.

“Former President Donald Trump’s top GOP nemesis Liz Cheney will serve on a committee created by House Democrats to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol,” the Washington Examiner reported .

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, announced the makeup of the panel a day after the House voted mostly along party lines to create the special committee,” the report noted.

Speaker Pelosi’s committee appoints 13 members to report on the “facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex.”

That allegedly includes the “facts and causes relating to the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other Federal, State, and local law enforcement agencies in the National Capital Region and other instrumentalities of government, as well as the influencing factors that fomented […]

