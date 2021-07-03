https://www.dailywire.com/news/education-insanity-top-10-stories-of-the-week-vol-22

Welcome back to Education Insanity, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools. Here, we’ll delve into the growing presence of critical race theory, the ideology that claims that America is irredeemably rooted in racism, and “woke” culture.

Let’s get started.

10. A Tale Of Two Universities: Indiana University Sued For Vaccine Mandate, University Of Wisconsin Declines Mandate – The Daily Wire

Two Big Ten universities are taking drastically different approaches to vaccination mandates for returning students. Indiana University is mandating vaccination for all returning students, staff, and faculty, and is being sued by eight students who claim that the mandate violates their Fourteenth Amendment rights. The University of Wisconsin-Madison will not mandate vaccines for any students, staff, or faculty, though they are highly encouraged.

9. George Washington University To Strip Name Of Longest-Serving President From Campus Building – The College Fix

George Washington University’s Board of Trustees voted to rename the Marvin Center, which was named after the school’s longest-serving president Cloyd Heck Marvin. Marvin was determined to be a racist figure, prompting the Board to rename the building to the University Student Center.

8. Vaccine Passports Mandated For Students To Be Maskless At Virginia School – Young America’s Foundation

Emory & Henry College, a small Virginia school, will require vaccinated students to wear a lanyard if they wish to go maskless on campus. Non-vaccinated students will be required to wear masks inside and outside.

7. Virginia Theological Seminary Pays First Round Of Reparations Checks – Campus Reform

Virginia Theological Seminary paid an initial 16 reparations payments to descendants of enslaved people who worked on the campus before abolition. The school hired a research team that investigates claims. Reparations recipients receive approximately $2,100 per year.

6. California Professor Says Joseph Stalin Was A ‘Very Successful Revolutionary’ – Campus Reform

A professor at Riverside City College in California tweeted out support for Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, who killed millions of his own people. The professor tweeted, “I would certainly conclude that [Stalin] is one of the great leaders of the 20th c(entury) though.”

5. University Of Connecticut Hosts Exhibition Featuring ‘Puppetry’s Racial Reckoning’ – UConn Today

The University of Connecticut’s Ballard Institute & Museum of Puppetry created a Black Lives Matter-inspired exhibit about “Puppetry’s Racial Reckoning.” The exhibition “demonstrates that puppetry is also a forum to address contemporary issues by helping to foster conversation and understanding about the complexities of race, prejudice, stereotypes, and systemic racism.”

4. State PTA Threatens To Disband Magnet School PTA After Its Asian Parents Reject Anti-Merit Woke Policies – The Daily Wire

The Virginia state-wide PTA threatened to disband the nation’s top math high school’s PTA after it elected a board that intended to stand up for the interests of their high-performing children. Progressives in the state abolished the magnet school’s entrance exam and are attempting to lower the number of Asian students admitted to the school.

3. UNC Board Of Trustees Approves Tenure For Controversial ‘1619 Project’ Creator – The College Fix

After a months-long battle, the University of North Carolina’s Board of Trustees granted The New York Times’ “1619 Project” creator Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure. The board held a special meeting and approved her tenure by a 9-4 vote.

2. Nation’s Largest Teachers’ Union Will Debate Resolution Accusing Israel Of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ – Washington Free Beacon

The National Education Association will debate two anti-Israel resolutions at its annual meeting. One measure calls for the U.S. to cut funding to Israel, while another would spend $71,500 on promoting Palestinian causes.

1. Teacher Gives Out Flyers Advising Kids On Abortions Without Consent – New York Post

Stewart Middle School in Tacoma, Washington, distributed flyers to eighth-grade students about abortions and sex. The flyer claimed that students can obtain an abortion legally without parental consent “AT ANY AGE,” and purchase condoms as well.

