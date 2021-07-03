https://www.theblaze.com/news/female-corrections-officer-sex-inmate

A former California corrections officer was sentenced this week for having sex with an inmate. Besides having sex with an inmate, the correctional officer at the Fresno County Jail also reportedly provided the prisoner with dangerous contraband.

Tina Gonzalez, 26, was arrested in May 2020 after an inmate at the Fresno County Jail tipped off authorities that she had a sexual encounter with another prisoner and provided him with a cell phone. The vice unit and the internal affairs division of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into Gonzalez, who worked at the jail from 2016 to 2019.

Gonzalez allegedly had sex inside the jail in full view of 11 inmates, according to the Fresno Bee, which added, “She allegedly cut a hole in her uniform to make it easier to have sex with the inmate she was involved with.”

Her former boss, assistant sheriff Steve McComas, told the court that he had seen some “pretty disgusting things” during his 26-years on the job — but nothing as shocking as the behavior of Gonzalez.

“That is something only a depraved mind can come up with,” he added. “She took an oath which she betrayed and in doing so endangered her coworkers’ lives.”

“But she has shown no remorse. She continually calls and has sexually explicit conversations with the inmate in question and boasts about the crimes she carried out,” McComas told the court of the ex-correctional officer.

Gonzales also supplied the inmate with razors and advance warnings when his cell was going to be inspected, according to reports. She also allegedly snuck in alcohol to the jail.

Her defense attorney, Martin Taleisnik, said in court, “It was never her intention to bring any harm or danger to the employees in the jail or anyone else in the jail.” He added that her marriage falling apart made her vulnerable at the time she had sex with the inmate in jail.

McComas asked that the judge hand down the maximum punishment: three years and eight months in prison.

On Tuesday, Judge Michael Idiart sentenced Gonzalez to two years probation and seven months in the county jail.

“I think what you did was terrible, stupid and you have ruined your career,” Idiart said. “But I also believe that people can redeem themselves and you have the rest of your life to do that. Good luck.”

In April, Gonzalez pleaded no contest to one count of sexual activity by a detention facility employee with a consenting confined adult, one count of possession of drugs or an alcoholic beverage in a jail facility, and a misdemeanor count of possession of cellular device with intent to deliver to an inmate.

