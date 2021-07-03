https://www.dailywire.com/news/foreign-media-skewer-joe-biden-as-barely-cogent-bizarre

While the U.S. media frequently look the other way at President Joe Biden’s verbal and intellectual foibles, foreign media have questioned the president’s mental acuity. Australian reporters have lamented that “the leader of the free world” is “struggling,” “barely cogent,” and a “human corpse” who has sunken deep into “cognitive decline.”

Those quotations come from Sky News Australia, the center-right cable news network launched in 1996 by NewsCorp Australia. Its collection of hosts and journalists have told their growing audience what many in the U.S. media have refused to say: Joe Biden’s declining intellectual capabilities threaten all Western democracies.

In March, Sky News Australia host Cory Bernardi compared the Biden-Harris administration to a “reality show where the Democrats put up a barely cogent candidate for president just so that they could enjoy the spoils of office for four years. And, of course, it features an all-star cast of the politically semi-lucid.”

Biden’s speeches are “often total gibberish,” he said, but due to his evasive campaign strategy of remaining in his basement and effusive media coverage, far-left ideologues have “seized control, without having any idea what they’re doing.” Bernardi also wondered what “canny investing Biden did to afford a lifestyle where his family can afford to abandon laptops in repair shops and enjoy regular jaunts to China and the Ukraine.”

Last September, Paul Murray referred to Biden as “the corpse that hopes to be the next president of the United States” before predicting that Kamala Harris will become the next president “under the 25 Amendment, of course.”

“This is elder abuse,” said Alan Jones of Sky News Australia after playing a clip of Joe Biden’s public blunders. “It’s an insult to the free world, and the Democrats in America are a disgrace to turn this bloke up as the leader of the Western democracies.”

After previous Biden gaffes in April and May, Jones pronounced the president “cognitively delinquent” and “cognitively gone.”

Biden’s performance in office demands that “there will have to be a presidential resignation,” said Jones in April. “Someone of significant note is going to have to tap this bloke on the shoulder and tell him he’s got to go.” But he highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris’ lack of popularity. “If we don’t think the free world is in a mess, we are bad students of the current international situation,” said Jones.

That threat came to a head during last month’s diplomatic encounter between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, after which some criticized the president for his apparent softness regarding U.S. industries that could be the target of Russian hackers. Biden also yelled at a CNN reporter.

“The Joe Biden gaffes, the stumbles the confusion, they just continue, and they get worse. His staff probably can’t wait to get him home to bed in the White House,” said Sky News Australia host Chris Kenny. “Biden’s going to be representing the interest of the free world when he confronts the belligerent Russian president in their Geneva summit tomorrow, and it’s hardly shaping up to be a Rocky Balboa versus Ivan Drago moment, is it?”

Kenny contrasted Biden with Donald Trump. Unlike his predecessor, who could not follow a script, “Biden can only work by reading a script. Once he wanders off on his own, no one knows where he’s gonna end up. It’s a worry — for the U.S., for you and me, but not for Putin.”

“We seem to have gone from Russian collusion to Russian delusion,” he told viewers of “The Kenny Report.”

While U.S. news outlets blame Biden’s verbal misfires on a putative stuttering problem, Austalian journalists pulled no punches about Biden’s mental slide for more than a year.

“In recent months, we’ve seen Biden appear confused about key facts, policies, dates, and names. He even at one point forgot Barack Obama’s name,” said Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi last March. “No matter how hard the Democrats and their allies in the media try, Biden’s cognitive issues can no longer be ignored or blamed on some right-wing conspiracy. There is simply too much footage of his muddled rants, inexplicably bizarre outbursts, and Charlie Sheen-levels of confusion to try and gaslight the American public. Biden has appeared frail, perplexed, and just odd on too many public occasions.”

More recently, the network highlighted Biden’s peculiar habit of whispering during his speeches. “The decision to lean in and make his point has had social media in stitches, labeling him a ‘creep,’ and calling the whispers ‘bizarre,’” a network anchor noted.

Another video of Biden reading his remarks from note cards during an international diplomatic meeting features a tweet from The Daily Wire.

