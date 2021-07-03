http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ay1jraiWwwo/

Border Patrol agents in California rescued four migrants in two incidents in the mountainous regions along the Mexican border.

San Diego Sector agents teamed up with a CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter crew to rescue a distressed migrant in the Otay Mountain Wilderness Area. Temperatures reached 104 degrees during the Sunday afternoon rescue, according to information released on Friday by Border Patrol officials.

Every agent is a first responder. As they steadfastly patrol the border, they often provide rescue services during medical emergencies. Their actions save lives. This event highlights that truth.

Read: https://t.co/CUynfntICC pic.twitter.com/FbohpNv0tV — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) July 2, 2021

San Diego Sector agents received a call from a 46-year-old migrant male who had no water and needed medical attention after illegally crossing the border from Mexico. Agents contacted an AMO aircrew who was already operating in the area to assist with the search and rescue operation.

The aircrew located the migrant and guided the ground-based Border Patrol agents to the man. The agents hiked nearly a mile through the arduous terrain of the mountainous region and arrived at the migrant’s location. They immediately began a medical assessment. The man reported to be diabetic. The agents provided medical assistance and then summoned a helicopter from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to extract the man from the mountain.

The aircrew flew the man to a nearby CAL FIRE station where waiting paramedics treated him. Agents then conducted an immigration interview and identified the man as a Mexican national illegally present in the U.S., officials stated.

Three days later, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents received information about a migrant in distress in the Jacumba Wilderness region late at night. The distressed migrant reported to be with two additional migrants who illegally entered the U.S. and were running out of water, officials stated.

Agents working in the area responded to the GPS coordinates and located the three migrants. The agents identified all three as Mexican nationals.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team.

