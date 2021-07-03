https://www.oann.com/golf-australias-herbert-stays-in-front-heading-into-final-day-of-irish-open/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=golf-australias-herbert-stays-in-front-heading-into-final-day-of-irish-open



FILE PHOTO: Jun 26, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Lucas Herbert plays his shot from the fourth fairway during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

July 3, 2021

(Reuters) – Australia’s Lucas Herbert fired a two-under-par 70 on Saturday to take a one shot lead over American Johannes Veerman heading into the final round of the Irish Open at the Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown.

Overnight leader Herbert, who had a two-shot lead over Andy Sullivan and Grant Forrest at the halfway stage, began the third round with three birdies on the front nine and one immediately after the turn before a couple of bogeys.

That blip meant the 25-year-old went 15-under for the tournament, allowing Veerman to cut his lead down with a steady round of 67 and stay in the hunt for a maiden European Tour win.

Herbert said that it was a “solid day”.

“Obviously conditions got pretty tricky out there and definitely tested everyone enough to get the scoring to go out a little bit… I felt I could have put some distance between myself and the field and didn’t do that.

“I want to get to 20-under as a personal goal. So if I can do that, someone’s got to come catch me and if they do, good luck to them.

“To win the Irish Open would be really cool, whether it’s wire to wire or not. I think it would be a really cool one to put on your resume that you’ve won the Irish Open.”

South Africa’s Justin Harding also stayed in contention with a superb round of 65 – the lowest on the day – with an eagle on the penultimate hole and his seventh birdie on the 18th to cap a good day.

He was in third place, three strokes behind Herbert.

Swede Rikard Karlberg, Italian Francesco Laporta and England’s Dale Whitnell were locked in a three-way tie for fourth place at 11-under overall.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

