https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/03/google-is-your-friend-noted-socialists-attempt-to-blame-capitalism-for-ruptured-pipeline-and-fire-in-the-gulf-is-all-fail/

As we told you yesterday, a pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico’s Campeche Sound ruptured, causing a massive fire on the surface.

Self-described socialist Laura Pidcock, who was a British MP in the Labour Party, used that news to take a swipe at capitalism:

That’s closing in on 2,000 retweets. Oh, first of all, let’s get the first part out of the way:

The number of people defending her tweet in the replies is truly amazing. Meanwhile, back in reality:

Right? Oh wait, maybe there were some…

They never give up on the socialist dream, no matter how many disastrous examples are smoldering in the ash heap of history.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...