As we told you yesterday, a pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico’s Campeche Sound ruptured, causing a massive fire on the surface.

Self-described socialist Laura Pidcock, who was a British MP in the Labour Party, used that news to take a swipe at capitalism:

The sea is on fire but some people *still* think capitalism can be managed. pic.twitter.com/akxbZzlNXs — Laura Pidcock (@LauraPidcock) July 3, 2021

That’s closing in on 2,000 retweets. Oh, first of all, let’s get the first part out of the way:

The well is owned by Pemex, a state-owned entity formed from the nationalization of private assets.https://t.co/9mb3qWYZaV https://t.co/mTQEmXPHIH — Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) July 3, 2021

Pemex is a state owned oil company created by the seizure, nationalisation and expropriation of all private oil companies in Mexico in 1938 by decree of former revolutionary general Cárdenas. It is currently ranked the 7th most polluting company in the world. HTH — Lord Matzo the Unleavened (@MatzoBalling) July 3, 2021

Pemex is a state-owned company — a government run monopoly https://t.co/0jBkLSjZ5A — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 3, 2021

PEMEX is state-owned. It is literally socialism. — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) July 3, 2021

Pemex has been a state-owned, nationalized company since the 1930s. It is literally an example of the state seizing the means of production from capitalism. https://t.co/HJXaHPxo2v — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 3, 2021

The number of people defending her tweet in the replies is truly amazing. Meanwhile, back in reality:

This is a good point. There were literally no industrial disasters under communism. https://t.co/PXBvnVlbj7 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 3, 2021

Right? Oh wait, maybe there were some…

Nobody tell this genius about Chernobyl https://t.co/0QawRESYft — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 3, 2021

Because as we are all aware, industrial disasters *never* happens under communism. https://t.co/vcvdrs7lii pic.twitter.com/qlZSLNAWug — 💉 L̷̠̑̽i̒̀̕l̷i̸t̷͠h̷ L̴͂̂o̒v̶̑e̵t̷͐t̷͌ 🏳️‍⚧️ (@LilithLovett) July 3, 2021

*Laughs in Chernobyl — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 3, 2021

Have you ever heard of Chernobyl https://t.co/nZz77TmDs9 — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) July 3, 2021

Like the #CCP Chinese managed COVID-19, right ? Keep it to yourself….we don’t need the Empire. Freedom is awesome – try it #July4th https://t.co/NuvHntf3fP — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) July 3, 2021

96% of Venezuelans live in poverty but some people *still* think communism can be successfully implemented. https://t.co/nrd9eUIvVA — NotDeathwish (@defnotdeathwish) July 3, 2021

Socialism killed well over 100 million innocent people in the last century but some people still think socialism can be managed 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/chU8DtzwN0 — Say No to Statism 🏴 (@NoStatism) July 3, 2021

They never give up on the socialist dream, no matter how many disastrous examples are smoldering in the ash heap of history.

