A Modesto, California, homeowner shot an intrusion suspect dead Friday after being alerted by an alarm and searching the property.

KCRA reports that the incident occurred a little after 12:30 p.m.

KTXL notes that the homeowner received an alarm notification, then drove to his property where he discovered the suspect. At some point, the homeowner shot the suspect, killing him.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Erich Layton said, “[The homeowner] did receive some sort of an alert that there was an activation on the property. When he arrived, he located what seems to be the now deceased, unidentified male on the property. At some point, that individual, not the homeowner, but the unidentified individual suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased.”

On Tuesday another Modesto homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder. In that incident, 32-year-old Pearl Fierro allegedly broke through a sliding glass window and threatened to killed the homeowners.

Pearl died after the homeowner opened fire.

