Photo courtesy of CBP

Three illegal aliens broke into a Texas ranch home earlier this week and stole weapons and ammo.

According to a press release from US Border Patrol, three illegal aliens broke into a ranch in Sierra Blanca, Hudspeth County and burglarized the home.

Border agents encountered a group of armed illegals, searched them and discovered the two stolen handguns, ammo, food and clothing.

“Through extensive training, our Border Patrol Agents are always prepared and ready to respond to various scenarios,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin said. “Without hesitation, these agents responded to the ranch house and safely secured the location, the stolen weapons and the undocumented non-citizens.”

“Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and took custody of the subjects for further investigation and potential state charges for Trespassing and Theft of Property. The continued and valued collaboration with our law enforcement partners is imperative to keep our communities safe.” CBP said.

According to CBP, agents have encountered nearly 1 million illegal aliens at the southern border since January.

