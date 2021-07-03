https://therightscoop.com/jen-psaki-lied-through-her-teeth-yesterday-and-its-getting-a-lot-of-reaction-video/

Jen Psaki said something in her daily press conference yesterday that is getting a lot of attention, because it is nothing but lies.

.@PressSec: “The president ran on and won the most votes of any candidate in history on the platform of boosting funding for law enforcement, after Republicans spent decades trying to cut the cops program.” pic.twitter.com/BErQVBfg42 — The Hill (@thehill) July 3, 2021



Psaki says “The president ran on and won the most votes of any candidate in history on the platform of boosting funding for law enforcement, after Republicans spent decades trying to cut the cops program.”

They really are pushing this ‘Republicans want to defund cops’ garbage hard, but everyone knows it’s all lies.

Biden embraced the defund police movement while trying to claim he was not doing so. In one infamous statement, Biden told a disabled man that it was appropriate to redirect police funding away from police and toward “wellness counselors”.

In another statement at a town hall, Biden suggested sending a “psychologist or psychiatrist” with the cop on a call, which was his way of bowing to the defund movement:







In an interview with CBS News, Biden claimed he didn’t support defunding police, but supported barring funds toward police departments if they didn’t “meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness.”

It’s more than clear that Biden supported the defund police movement because that’s what his leftist base wanted. He tried to hide it from the American people in the general election because he wanted to win, but we could all see right through his charade.

Which is why what Jen Psaki said yesterday is just not true. Here’s some of the reaction I mentioned it getting:

What is stunning about this report is the fact that every reporter in that room didn’t stand up in outrage and call her a fu*king liar. https://t.co/yY3O4Ito4o — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) July 3, 2021

What an incredible liar.

Democrats ran on defunding the police.

No one has forgotten even if the media refuses to call out her lies. https://t.co/JJEPSBKVVq — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 3, 2021

.@PressSec has a billion Pinocchios just for this. https://t.co/yuyB2Wo28X — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) July 3, 2021

This isn’t even effort. This is just lying laziness. They disrespect you so much, they think you believe this. https://t.co/yhnCGmgJfu — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 3, 2021

This is as flagrant a lie as Sean Spicer’s inauguration crowd hyperbole. But of course, it will be reported as fact. https://t.co/8T9nPlRDvP — Conrad Black (@ConradMBlack) July 3, 2021

And the list goes on and on, but you get the point.

