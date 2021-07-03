https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/03/joe-biden-and-ice-cream-enough-said-president-biden-makes-an-ice-cream-stop-in-michigan-and-the-press-is-on-it/

So the White House press pool just follows President Biden around from ice cream stand to ice cream stand? We can’t say that CNN never wrote about Donald Trump and ice cream; they did manage to make a scandal out of him getting two scoops of ice cream when everyone else only got one. HuffPost did do a piece on how Biden’s ice cream habit appeared to be “self-care.” But it’s almost like the media is trying to make this a thing — the administration is, what with Creepy Joe’s Biden-branded ice cream truck.

This isn’t news. Stop it. — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) July 3, 2021

definitely one of the most important issues for all journalism-degreed reporters. — Possum Trotter (@TrotterPossum) July 3, 2021

Journalism. Is. Dead. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) July 3, 2021

Every one behind looks thrilled that his photo op is getting in the way of them getting their ice cream — 21revere (@21revere) July 3, 2021

Is it 16 cents cheaper? — Jackie (@Jackie_Paper90) July 3, 2021

Sen. Gary Peters weighed in:

Joe Biden and ice cream. Enough said. https://t.co/bFMJyLjIcR — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) July 3, 2021

I think a lot more needs to be said, actually. How does a rich man eating ice cream improve material conditions for anyone in the state? Ice cream doesn’t fix flooded roads, lead pipes, and an ongoing environmental crisis, that takes policy. — Rossum’s Universal Dumbass (@Socialist_frogz) July 3, 2021

Little something on your chin, senator. — Barba (@Skred_Red) July 3, 2021

Can we stop with the old guy likes ice cream? Please. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) July 3, 2021

Thank god the counter is there, or that poor little girl’s hair would be deep in pedo Joe’s nose. — CarlosDanger (@Danger2Carlos) July 3, 2021

Joe Biden and gas prices. Enough said. pic.twitter.com/VynwwWynFZ — CommunismIsForFigs (@IsFigs) July 3, 2021

But wait, there’s more. Biden also stopped to grab some pie.

“I want a cherry pie. I also want an apple pie.” pic.twitter.com/uFbZqbTUpK — Josh Boak (@joshboak) July 3, 2021

I want a hamburger, no, a cheeseburger, I want a hot dog, I want a milkshake https://t.co/eBZXkLzub0 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 3, 2021

I want a hamburger, no a cheeseburger. I want a.. pic.twitter.com/b9veynHXaT — Matti2de (@Matt6642) July 3, 2021

You reporters are pathetic. — jimni27 (@jimni27) July 3, 2021

Aren’t we a little worried about how healthy his diet is at this point? No? Of course not. — Leon Square (@Ease_Private) July 3, 2021

We’re old enough to remember a Business Insider reporter “eating like Trump” for a week for a story:

We ate like @realDonaldTrump — It was an entire week of washing down Oreos and Egg McMuffins with Diet Cokes https://t.co/8HQBKn7DJs pic.twitter.com/f4MTfZvOHy — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) January 10, 2018

Wonder if there are any good ice cream places near the southern border?

Bonus: Here’s Biden at the pie place pulling out his briefing notes on Russian hacking. Putin might be in for a stern phone call next week.

WATCH: Confused Joe Biden has to pull out notes to answer question on Russia pic.twitter.com/L2eUnXlSJQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 3, 2021

* * *

Update:

Wow, we almost thought for a second there that they weren’t going to report which flavor Biden ordered, but the L.A. Times’ Eli Stokols came through:

Related:

‘Is this for real’? DNC’s comms guy unveils new tool to spread Joe Biden’s ‘America is Back’ message and it’s fittingly ‘creepy AF’ [photo] https://t.co/qWse45TcFU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 30, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

