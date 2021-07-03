https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/03/joe-biden-and-ice-cream-enough-said-president-biden-makes-an-ice-cream-stop-in-michigan-and-the-press-is-on-it/
So the White House press pool just follows President Biden around from ice cream stand to ice cream stand? We can’t say that CNN never wrote about Donald Trump and ice cream; they did manage to make a scandal out of him getting two scoops of ice cream when everyone else only got one. HuffPost did do a piece on how Biden’s ice cream habit appeared to be “self-care.” But it’s almost like the media is trying to make this a thing — the administration is, what with Creepy Joe’s Biden-branded ice cream truck.
Biden. Ice cream stop. Michigan. pic.twitter.com/zazhmZRa7n
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 3, 2021
This isn’t news. Stop it.
— Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) July 3, 2021
definitely one of the most important issues for all journalism-degreed reporters.
— Possum Trotter (@TrotterPossum) July 3, 2021
Journalism. Is. Dead.
— 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) July 3, 2021
Every one behind looks thrilled that his photo op is getting in the way of them getting their ice cream
— 21revere (@21revere) July 3, 2021
Is it 16 cents cheaper?
— Jackie (@Jackie_Paper90) July 3, 2021
Sen. Gary Peters weighed in:
Joe Biden and ice cream. Enough said. https://t.co/bFMJyLjIcR
— Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) July 3, 2021
I think a lot more needs to be said, actually. How does a rich man eating ice cream improve material conditions for anyone in the state? Ice cream doesn’t fix flooded roads, lead pipes, and an ongoing environmental crisis, that takes policy.
— Rossum’s Universal Dumbass (@Socialist_frogz) July 3, 2021
Little something on your chin, senator.
— Barba (@Skred_Red) July 3, 2021
Can we stop with the old guy likes ice cream? Please.
— Dog guy (@Catsorange1) July 3, 2021
— CarlosDanger (@Danger2Carlos) July 3, 2021
Thank god the counter is there, or that poor little girl’s hair would be deep in pedo Joe’s nose.
— CarlosDanger (@Danger2Carlos) July 3, 2021
Joe Biden and gas prices. Enough said. pic.twitter.com/VynwwWynFZ
— CommunismIsForFigs (@IsFigs) July 3, 2021
But wait, there’s more. Biden also stopped to grab some pie.
“I want a cherry pie. I also want an apple pie.” pic.twitter.com/uFbZqbTUpK
— Josh Boak (@joshboak) July 3, 2021
I want a hamburger, no, a cheeseburger, I want a hot dog, I want a milkshake https://t.co/eBZXkLzub0
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 3, 2021
I want a hamburger, no a cheeseburger. I want a.. pic.twitter.com/b9veynHXaT
— Matti2de (@Matt6642) July 3, 2021
You reporters are pathetic.
— jimni27 (@jimni27) July 3, 2021
Aren’t we a little worried about how healthy his diet is at this point? No? Of course not.
— Leon Square (@Ease_Private) July 3, 2021
We’re old enough to remember a Business Insider reporter “eating like Trump” for a week for a story:
We ate like @realDonaldTrump — It was an entire week of washing down Oreos and Egg McMuffins with Diet Cokes https://t.co/8HQBKn7DJs pic.twitter.com/f4MTfZvOHy
— Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) January 10, 2018
Wonder if there are any good ice cream places near the southern border?
Bonus: Here’s Biden at the pie place pulling out his briefing notes on Russian hacking. Putin might be in for a stern phone call next week.
WATCH: Confused Joe Biden has to pull out notes to answer question on Russia pic.twitter.com/L2eUnXlSJQ
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 3, 2021
* * *
Update:
Wow, we almost thought for a second there that they weren’t going to report which flavor Biden ordered, but the L.A. Times’ Eli Stokols came through:
CC: @PulitzerPrizes https://t.co/ddFLFHZnAe
— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 3, 2021
Related:
‘Is this for real’? DNC’s comms guy unveils new tool to spread Joe Biden’s ‘America is Back’ message and it’s fittingly ‘creepy AF’ [photo] https://t.co/qWse45TcFU
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 30, 2021